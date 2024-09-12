Muslims set for Ziyara parade

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

Muhammad Aboo

The mood has been set across the nation through mass media advertising as well as decorations only to demonstrate the tempo that the Islamic community is ready to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad – peace be upon him.

In some Malawi’s Mosques are decorated and illuminated at night.

The Birthday of Prophet Muhammad also known as Milad-un-Nabi for this year falls on September 16 (12 Rabi-ul-Awwal).

Muhammad, Prophet of peace, is considered more important to the faithful because of his sacred teachings on humanity.

For instance, he used to encourage people through saying “A true believer is one with whom others feel secure,” one who returns love for hatred.

He used to teach the believers that anyone who would return love only when love was given belonged on a lower ethical plane.

Several times the Prophet was quoted in literature as saying “The true believer never reasons that only if people treat him well that he will treat them well in return,”

Following the order by the Prophet to worship God alone and not associate anything with him, uphold prayers, to give charity, AQSA has been organizing the Ziyara parade with a number of activities towards improving humanity.

The offering of food items and other basic needs to patients at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital was part of the preparations for Ziyara parade.

The charity works have been amplified by Career guidance sessions that saw over 400 students drilled in different lifestyles that build character as well as discovering one’s dynamics of potential.

The parades are in his honour, has been planned across Malawi with an expected patronage of over a million Muslims.

“In Blantyre alone we expect to have at least between 35-50 thousand people attending the parade,” said Muhammad Aboo, this years Coordinator.

The theme has always been “The mercy of God for the whole universe,”

Muslims do commemorate the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet, which falls on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal of the Islamic lunar calendar.

This date is important to Muslims because the birth of the Prophet Muhammad is regarded as a great blessing for the whole of humanity.

The Prophet Muhammad is deemed to be the Chief of all the Prophets sent on Earth and it is to him that the Holy Qur’an was revealed.

After the parade, the faithful will gather at Mpingwe Sports club for prayers and that the religious leaders make speeches about the life of the Prophet.

The most important part of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi is focusing upon the character of the Prophet; on his teachings, sufferings, and how he forgave even his most bitter enemies.

It is also proper time for Muslims to think about the leadership of the Prophet, his bravery, wisdom, and preaching.

Government is still not coming forth on the request to declare the day as a public holiday as it is the case with Christmas.