Chimwendo courts fellow MPs to pass Arts Bill, lobbies support for creative industry

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda on Wednesday evening, presided over a meeting organised by the Department of Arts in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.

The purpose of the meeting, supported by the Norwegian Embassy, was to interact with the Legal Affairs Committee and The Social Welfare Committee of Parliament to discuss the Arts and Heritage (NAH) Bill, 2024

Meanwhile, Chimwendo has announced that the Bill will be tabled on the House floor on Friday this week and he has since pleaded with all Members of Parliament to support and pass the it.

Once the bill is passed and signed into law by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, it certifies that National Arts and Heritage Council has been established and help in shaping and recognising skills and talents of arts in country and several departments of the industry can start collecting loyalties from government.

