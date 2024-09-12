AFORD snubs MCP; invites DPP, UTM, PP, UDF to convention

The Alliance for Democracy AFORD has extended its invitation to all major opposition parties to attend its national convention slated for tomorrow at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe, Vice President for Operations, Timothy Mtambo has disclosed.

Speaking with Malawi Voice, Mtambo says opposition parties have a common agenda of going into government to save the lives of Malawians from clueless government which has plunged the economy to its knees.

When pressed why MCP has not been invited for the sake of democracy? Mtambo said MCP never extended a hand to AFORD and we are just playing into their game plan and that opposition parties can not dine with an energy of the people.

“Opposition parties have a common denominator of giving salvation to the forgotten souls while MCP has a different agenda of plundering the resources for their own individual appetite. We can’t be separated more than that. For your information,the future of Malawi is on the blink as everyone is against this government for various poor policies including on hunger,” said Mtambo.

Mtambo has further challenged MCP that come September next year, they will be out of government and warm opposition benches in Parliament.

Political analysts have prophesied that it is only alliance of major political parties that can dislodge MCP from government.

The theme for AFORD’s convention is: honouring our legacy strengthening our determination and securing our future

In August, AFORD, UTM and UDF attended DPP convention in Blantyre.