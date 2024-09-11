spot_img
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Amazon Online “Owner” Arrested in Malawi for Fraud

Police in Malawi have arrested a 27-year-old woman, Laureen Waya, for allegedly running a fraudulent online store, Amazon Online, which scammed customers out of over 1.7 million kwacha (approximately $2,000 USD).

Waya, from Mponda Village in Phalombe District, was taken into custody at Lingadzi Police Station after an investigation revealed her involvement in the scam.

The website, which claimed to offer various products, collected payments from unsuspecting customers but failed to deliver the goods.

Waya has been charged with Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses and is currently being held at Lingadzi Police Station.

The Police are urging anyone who has fallen victim to this scam to come forward and report to the authorities immediately.

