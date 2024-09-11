Help Yamikani Mbuto, PSLCE Star, Attend St. Mariutius Secondary in Rumphi

Yamikani Mbuto’s PSLCE Triumph Faces Uncertain Future—Urgent Help Needed!

Meet Yamikani Mbuto, an extraordinary boy from Mbayani Ghetto, Blantyre, who shattered expectations. Against the typical expectations of ghetto chaps, Yamikani excelled in his Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (PSLCE) at Mbayani LEA, achieving straight As in all subjects. His stellar performance earned him a spot at the prestigious St. Mariutius Secondary School, a national institution located in Rumphi District, within Lura Trading Centre, along the Phwezi-Livingstonia road.

With only five days before the school year starts, Yamikani faces a heart-breaking hurdle—his guardian lacks the means to cover the required fees and supplies. Despite his outstanding effort and determination, poverty threatens to steal this life-changing opportunity. His tuition is MK300,000 per term, payable to National Bank of Malawi, Account Number 1008993099, under St. Mauritius Secondary School, Karonga branch. Additional costs include MK45,000 for a school uniform, MK53,000 for transport, as well as essential items like a Good News Bible, a scientific calculator, and warm bedding as the weather can at times be cold.

With time running out, Ms. Jacqueline Bindula, Yamikani’s former Standard Eight teacher at Mbayani LEA, has stepped up to raise funds for his education, fearing this bright student may miss the chance to attend school. She urgently appeals for support, not just for his immediate needs but also to secure a long-term sponsor to help him through secondary school and possibly university. She can be reached at +265 996 462 844.

Yamikani’s story is a heartfelt appeal for individuals, organizations, and philanthropists to take immediate action. Social media influencers like Onjezani Kenani, Gerald Kampanikiza, Pemphero Mphande, and platforms such as Mikozi and Akometsi, along with patriotic WhatsApp groups like Malawi Today, are urged to mobilize their members in support of this noble cause. Prominent figures such as Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, Thom and Triphoniah Mpinganjira, Dr. Ernest Kaonga of Maranatha Academy, and others are also encouraged to offer long-term assistance. Companies and organizations can make a lasting difference by embracing their corporate social responsibility and investing in Yamikani’s promising future.

Together, we can ensure this bright boy has a chance to reach his full potential. Will you answer the call?