Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Joyce Banda’s Peoples Party set for elective convention

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Peoples Party (PP), led by former Malawian President Joyce Banda, is set to hold its National Elective Convention on September 6-7 in Lilongwe.

The convention, themed “Restoring Hope: Building a Brighter Future Together,” aims to chart the party’s future direction and elect new leaders.

According to Pater Kamange, Chairperson of the PP Organising Committee, all preparations are in place for a successful convention, expected to attract around 1100 delegates from across the country.

The party is currently vetting aspiring candidates, including those vying for the presidency, to contest various positions.

This convention comes as the PP seeks to revitalize its political fortunes under the leadership of Joyce Banda, who served as Malawi’s president from 2012 to 2014.

