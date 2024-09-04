spot_img
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
DPP Southern Region Women Directorate Storms Chiradzulu, Distributes Cloths

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Women’s Directorate in the Southern Region, led by Maria Mainja, held a highly charged meeting at Nguludi Mission in Chiradzulu, attended by hundreds of women.

The conference aimed to mobilize women’s support for DPP’s presidential candidate, Professor Peter Mutharika, and the party ahead of next year’s elections.

Ndasowa encouraged the women to rally behind Professor Mutharika, assuring them that he and the DPP are committed to addressing the challenges they face under the current administration, including hunger.

“We are here to save you from the jaws of the clueless MCP,” she said.

The meeting provided a platform for women to share their experiences and challenges, with many citing hunger as a major concern.

The DPP Women’s Directorate also distributed clothes to the attendees, as part of their efforts to empower women in the region.

Similar conferences have been held in other districts, including Blantyre, Phalombe, and Mulanje, demonstrating the party’s commitment to mobilizing women across the region.

The events have been seen as a show of strength for the DPP, ahead of next year’s elections.

