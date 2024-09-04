EXCLUSIVE: Division Rocks Financially Struggling Nzika Coalition Party

…President Fires Critics from NEC Amidst Internal Divisions

The Nzika Coalition Party, a newly registered political party in Malawi, is facing internal divisions and financial struggles.

This has led to the firing of several top officials who had criticized the party’s leadership.

Those who have been fired include Kawerama Sonjo, the Vice President, Christopher Mwenelupembe, the National Organizing Secretary, Rabson Chilewa, the South Regional Chairperson, Muhammad Msamala, the Eastern Regional Chairperson, and Mustafa Matola, the National Campaign Director.

Additionally, Stanley Scott, the Publicity Secretary, Benon Ng’ambi, the North Regional Chairperson, and Martha Kampondeni, the National Woman Director, have also been let go.

Joyce Mbeba, who previously held the position of General Secretary, has been removed by the President, who no longer recognizes her as an executive member.

According to sources within the party, the divisions stem from disagreements over the party’s constitution, leadership, and financial management.

Sonjo, who was fired by President Christopher Mike Chiomba, has spoken out against the decision, citing irregularities in the party’s decision-making processes.

In a detailed stastement on the Nzika Coalition Whatsapp forum seen by the publication, Sonjo explained that his contributions during a WhatsApp meeting were misinterpreted, leading to his dismissal.

He emphasized that his comments were meant to suggest bringing in professionals to help the party, not to call for leadership change.

The firings have sparked concerns about the party’s ability to manage internal conflicts and adhere to its constitution.

President Chiomba is yet to comment officially on the matter.

This development comes as the party struggles to find its footing in Malawi’s political landscape, with financial constraints hindering its operations.

The party’s launch was marked by optimism, but internal divisions and financial woes now threaten to derail its progress.