Corruption is a cancer slowly killing Malawi-VP Usi

The tendency to demand bribes from investors is a cancer that is slowly killing Malawi, Vice President Dr Michael Bizwick Usi has said.

Dr. Usi was speaking at Mudi House in Blantyre after hosting two German investors operating under Landt Foundation. The two investors complained to the veep that some government officials have been demanding bribes for the Foundation to implement its projects.

“This is a cancer. This must be uprooted. The people involved are unpatriotic. Our friends here ( the investors) were about to wind up and return home due to frustrations until we intervened ,” said the Vice President.

Aaron Landt, Chief Executive Officer, for the foundation – accused some unnamed Blantyre City Assembly officials of demanding bribes as well as unjustified allowances.

“We have made our complaint on behalf of the people of Malawi and other investors. Just imagine someone staying for two hours and demanding two days’ allowances. It is frustrating to those who want to help Malawi,” said Landt.

Among others, the foundation has constructed a school at Angels Go There in the city.