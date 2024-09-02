UDF officially announces Conventions Dates, Its from October 2-3 at COMESA Hall

The United Democratic Front (UDF), a prominent opposition party in Malawi, has announced that it will hold its elective conference on October 2-3, 2024, at the COMESA Hall in Blantyre.

Convention Chairperson, Aisha Adam, made the announcement on Monday during a press conference in Blantyre, where she emphasized the party’s commitment to ensuring a democratic convention that will set them up for success in the 2025 General Elections.

“The UDF remains convinced that the only real hope for the future of our country and its people lies in the creation of a democratic society based on upward control, political equality, and social norms,” Aisha said.

The conference aims to elect a fresh team of leaders to drive the party to electoral victory in the 2025 tri-partite general elections and form the next government.

“The conference shall, apart from electing a new cohort of office bearers, review its constitution and make resolutions to reflect a forward-looking and transformative, progressive party,” Aisha added.

The UDF has also expressed concern over the ongoing voter registration process, calling on the relevant authorities to ensure a fair and credible process.

“The UDF believes that an unfair or non-credible voter registration process shall ultimately lead to non-credible elections,” Aisha warned.

The party is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and is optimistic about its future prospects.

“The UDF is bemoaning the current state of politics in Malawi, which is being characterized by nepotism, corruption, bad governance, social tensions, and economic woes… we believe that the next elections shall alleviate the situation through our participation and triumph,” Aisha said.

The UDF’s convention comes after its sister opposition party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), held its election conference last month, following the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which also held its own conference recently.