BEYOND THE CLASSROOM: Glady’s fight for a future

Gladys George, a bright student from Chinkhoma Primary School in Kasungu, who was selected to attend Kaseye Girls Secondary School in Chitipa during the just-released Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) exams, faces a dark future as her family struggles to pay her school fees.

Her father, a small-scale farmer, is unable to afford the fees, leaving Gladys’s educational dreams uncertain.

Her primary school teacher is seeking assistance from well-wishers to help Gladys realize her dreams.

Gladys’s story is a stark reminder of the challenges many children in Malawi face in accessing quality education.

Despite government initiatives to promote girl child education, many girls like Gladys continue to struggle.

Malawi’s Constitution guarantees the right to education for all citizens, and the Education Act emphasizes equal access to education.

However, poverty, inequality and lack of resources hinder many children’s access to education.

Gladys’s situation is not unique. Many children in Malawi face similar challenges, forcing some to drop out of school and perpetuating poverty.

If you can assist Gladys or know someone who can, please contact her primary school teacher on 0995152980 or the headmistress of Kaseye Girls Secondary School on 0995209358.

As the 2024/2025 academic year approaches, Gladys’s hopes of attending secondary school hang in the balance.

Your support could make a difference in her life and help her achieve her full potential.