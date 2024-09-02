Amaryllis Hotels’ Ramy Waheed to Speak at Transcend Entrepreneur Summit

Ramy Waheed, General Manager of Amaryllis Hotels, is set to share his expertise at the upcoming Transcend Entrepreneur Summit in Lilongwe, Malawi, on September 28, 2024.

The summit promises to be a valuable event, bringing together industry leaders, professionals, and entrepreneurs for a day of expert panels, debates, keynotes, and masterclass workshops.

Waheed’s participation is expected to provide valuable insights into the hospitality industry and entrepreneurship.

Other notable speakers include Napoleon Dzombe, Chairman of Mtalimanja Holdings, Bishop Medram Chirwa of Transcend Entrepreneur, and Prof. Address Malata, Vice-Chancellor of MUST.

Their expertise and experiences will undoubtedly enrich the discussions and learning opportunities at the summit.

The Transcend Entrepreneur Summit is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs and business leaders to connect with industry experts, learn about cutting-edge topics, and network with peers.

Attendance is strictly by registration, and seats are filling up fast.

Interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spot by contacting Leads Consult at +265 994 281 374 or emailing leadsconsult360@gmail.com.