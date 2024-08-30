TNM’s Tikolore gets momentum as Pick-Up draw comes closer

TNM Plc, the country’s pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider says this year’s Tikolore promotion has garnered tremendous enthusiasm among customers as participation numbers reached 30 million.

TNM launched the 2024 episode of Tikolore Promotion in May to reward customers and celebrate TNM’s commitment to connecting communities to world-class digital solutions to empower every Malawian and connect Malawi to the world.

TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing made the revelation during the third monthly draw where the company distributed fabulous prizes to customers. TNM has expressed its satisfaction with the progress of this year’s promotion.

“TNM we are excited to conduct the third draw of this year’s Tikolore promotion which attests to our commitment to creating possibilities. We are satisfied with the progress of the promotion as participation continues to grow every day,” said Jonazi.

He said that customers have a unique opportunity to win a brand-new pick-up truck that will culminate in a grand draw event that promises to be an exciting highlight for the customers.

“As a development partner, we dangled a brand-new Pick-Up as a grand prize which will be drawn next month at the end of the promotion. The pick-up truck is a symbol of hard work and success, and we hope this prize will bring joy to one lucky winner while also highlighting our appreciation for the support of our subscribers,” he said.

Jonazi said that the past months of the promotion have been exceptional as winners are drawn from every corner of the country.

A 42-year-old Muloza-based man, Daniel Wadson Beaton, who emerged as a winner of a Solar system during the draw commended TNM for revolutionizing his life with conservative innovation.

“It feels amazing to win solar energy equipment in the Tikolore promotion and be at the forefront of such an exciting and revolutionary technology. This is more than just a prize; it’s a step toward a more sustainable future,” said Beaton.

At the draw, TNM handed over solar solar-powered water pump to Zomba-based Jaffar Chipembere who won during the second monthly draw.

To participate in the Tikolore promotion, customers are supposed to use K1000 weekly on TNM products or Mpamba services.