Stakeholders Unite to Push for Safe Abortion Law Reform in Malawi

By Patience Kapinda

Lilongwe, August 29, Mana: Theatre for a Change (TfaC), a local non-governmental organization, hosted a stakeholders’ meeting to discuss the proposed Termination of Pregnancy Bill.

The event brought together religious leaders, government officials, civil society organizations, and community members to advocate for safe abortion options.

TfaC Fundraising and Grants Manager, Ulala Kondowe, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to move the bill forward, citing the health implications of unsafe abortions.

“We believe that by working together, we can prevent unnecessary pressure on the health system and ensure that women and girls have access to safe abortion options,” Kondowe said.

Participants acknowledged the challenges in passing the bill, given the sensitive nature of the topic.

However, they expressed optimism that involving community members and stakeholders would help build momentum for the cause.

Christopher Biton, a participant from Luanar’s Human Ecology Department, stressed the importance of engaging all stakeholders, including children, to raise awareness about safe abortion.

“We need to design good messages for them and ensure that we are saving lives,” Biton said.

TfaC Agent of Change, Christopher Gumunda, shared the organization’s approach to addressing resistance from the community through drama and radio presentations.

“We use scenarios that resonate with people’s lives, and it’s helping to change their perspectives,” Gumunda said.

The meeting concluded with a sense of determination among stakeholders to continue pushing for the amendment of laws to allow for safe abortion options.

With a united front, they believe they can win the battle and save lives.