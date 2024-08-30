OPPOSITION LEGISLATORS WANT PARLIAMENT TO DISCUSS THE PLANE CRASH INVESTIGATION REPORT

Members of Parliament form the Opposition benches have asked the speaker to suspend all other business on the order paper so as to allow parliament discuss the plane crash investigation report.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Hon Dr George Chaponda was the one who first made the request which was later seconded by Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava, Hon Mary Thom Navicha MP.

Navicha said The report is very important as the public is eager to know what caused the plane to crash killing the Vice President and 8 others.

“Parliament is a very important organ of Government, as such we could have been updated on the plane crash investigation report and allow us members to ask questions and seek clarifications.

Why can’t we suspend everything in order for the representatives to be furnished with this important information.” Navicha asked.

Some members that spoke on the same was Esther Jolobala.

Ironically, Government has rejected the request and has since told the legislators to download the report from the internet and read it in their homes for Parliament has more important business to undertake than discussion a mere report.