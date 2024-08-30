NCHE, NBS Bank partner for access to higher education

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) and the NBS Bank, a subsidiary of NICO Group of Companies, have pledged to continue to collaborate to promote access to higher education in Malawi.

The two institutions reiterated their commitment recently during a presentation of a sponsorship cheque amounting to MK2.58 million, by NBS as application fees for 172 financially needy students, enabling them to apply for the 2023/2024 public universities admissions facilitated by NCHE.

NBS Bank Corporate Relationships Manager for Government Portfolio Andrew Zainga said the collaboration underscores a shared commitment to removing financial barriers and expanding opportunities for deserving students.

“At NBS Bank, we are always delighted to contribute to initiatives that promote access to education. Education is a powerful tool for empowerment and development, and we are proud to play a role in helping these students pursue their academic dreams.” Said Zainga.

Acting Council Chairperson for NCHE Reverend Father Dr. George Buleya said NCHE is thrilled to be part of the initiative that significantly enhances access to higher education.

“The support from NBS Bank is instrumental in helping us achieve our goal of increasing educational opportunities. We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to future collaborations,” said Buleya.

Representing fellow beneficiaries, Oscar Maganga, who was selected to pursue Bachelor of Science in Mental Health Nursing Degree at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS), expressed profound gratitude saying without this sponsorship, he would not have been able to apply for selection.

He also praised the NCHE for the efficient facilitation of the application process, which made the support possible.

“This partnership between NBS Bank and NCHE represents a powerful example of how collaborative efforts can make a tangible difference in the lives of students, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their pursuit of higher education,” said Maganga.