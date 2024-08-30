Dr Kabambe Calls for Reform After Malawi Plane Crash Report

Dalitso Kabambe, former governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi and UTM official, has urged the government to take immediate action following the release of an interim report into the plane crash that killed former Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

Kabambe said the report’s findings raise “serious questions about the safety protocols and quality controls implemented by public servants” and highlight “systemic issues that plague our civil service.”

“This is not merely an isolated incident; it is a stark reminder of the challenges we face,” Kabambe said in a statement.

“We must confront these challenges head-on, for the safety of our citizens and the integrity of our institutions depend on it.”

He called for a thorough investigation into the safety concerns raised by the report and for those in positions of power to be held accountable.

“We need to shine a spotlight on the processes that govern our civil service and demand accountability,” Kabambe said. “Reform and public inquiry are necessary, and it is essential that we create a culture of transparency, responsibility, and excellence within our public service.”

Kabambe also paid tribute to the victims of the crash, saying their lives “must not be in vain; they must serve as a catalyst for meaningful change.”

The Malawian government is yet to respond to Kabambe’s calls for action. The full report into the crash is expected to be released in the coming weeks.