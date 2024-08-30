Chakwera says the appointment of SCs are not political

By Sellah Singini

Lilongwe, 30 August, Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said the conferment of Senior Counsel (SC) to Eight Justices of Appeal is not a political appointment and that he would never entertain the practice of giving positions as a political favour.

Dr Chakwera made the remarks at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Friday, when he conferred the SC title to the newly appointed ones.

The eight Justices of Appeal who have received the honours of Senior Counsel are Justice Healey Potani, Justice John Nelson Katsala, Justice Ivy Chatha Kamanga, Justice Mankhambira Charles Chinganyi Mkandawire, Justice Dingiswayo Madise, Justice Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga, Justice Silvester Augustino Kalembera and Justice Rowland Mvundula.

Speaking at Kamuzu palace, President Chakwera said, the appointment of those conferred followed all the recommended processes.

“I must therefore make it clear that any practice from the past that gave the title Senior Counsel as a political favour ends with me. For this is not a political appointment, but a fulfilment of what the law requires of the Honours Committee when it comes to those who have accomplishments and credentials in the legal profession,” he said.

“Today, we are designating senior counsel members of the legal profession who have been recommended to me by the honours committee chaired by the Chief Justice. I must therefore make it clear that any practice from the past that gave the title of SC as a political favour ends with me,” he added.

The President therefore, congratulated the SCs for the achievement and expected them to be impartial and objective.

Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo highlighted how crucial it is to recognize the efforts, integrity and abilities of the conferred Justices of appeal in the legal affairs of the country.

In an interview, Justice Ivy Chatha Kamanga said she feels honoured and privileged for the recognition.

She said the honour is giving them responsibility to deliver to the expectations of all the Malawians.