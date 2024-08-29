Malawi’s Musician Emmie Deebo Shines at Zanzibar International Youth Tourism Summit

By Hope Mwandenga

The 2nd Zanzibar International Youth Tourism Summit (ZIYTS) has come to a close, leaving behind memories, knowledge, and networking opportunities.

The event, organized by Zanzibar Vacations (Zanvacay) and supported by the Zanzibar Ministry of Tourism and Fisheries and the African Tourism Board, saw youth representatives from across Africa gather for four days of learning and celebration.

One of the highlights of the event was the performance by Emmie Deebo, a rising star in the music industry.

Emmie, who was initially scheduled to perform one song, was met with such enthusiasm from the delegates that she ended up performing her entire set.

Her energy and talent wowed the crowd, and she was later recognized with the Rising Star (Southern Africa) award, presented by the Executive Director of Zanzibar Economic Empowerment Agency.

This award is a testament to Emmie’s hard work and dedication to her craft.

With trending songs like “HAPA,” featuring Tanzania’s platform, Emmie has made a significant impact on the music scene this year. Her performance and award at the ZIYTS are a fitting reward for her efforts.

Moreover, her participation in the event has represented Malawi well, showcasing the talent and passion of Malawian artists on the international stage.

The event itself was a resounding success, with sessions taking place at three venues: the Golden Tulip Hotel, Michezani Mall, and the historic Mtoni Palace Ruins.

The latter, an old palace turned heritage site and cultural event venue, was a particular highlight, with its ruined state beautifully decorated to accommodate events.

Emmie Deebo’s participation in the ZIYTS is a shining example of the opportunities and recognition that can be gained through hard work and talent.