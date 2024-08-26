SRPC undergo financial literacy training on cooperative…hails UCSSACCO

This training is coming at a crucial time -Amos

A five-day training program aimed at equipping journalists with financial literacy and cooperative management skills is currently underway at White Village Lodge in Blantyre.

The initiative, supported by the United Civil Servants Sacco, has been commended by the Southern Region Press Club (SRPC) as a “major step forward” in empowering journalists economically.

“This training is coming at a crucial time when we are about to run our own cooperative,” said Ronald Amos, SRPC President.

“We cannot run a cooperative without this training. It will help us know how to run a cooperative, and as you know, this is our first time to run a cooperative.”

Amos emphasized the significance of economic empowerment for media freedom, stating that, “Media freedom cannot be achieved if our members are not financially stable. So we introduced the SRPC to empower journalists economically”

“When we empower them, we will have a more independent media in the country who will not depend on brown envelopes.”

In his remarks, UCSSACCO CEO, Francis Waliwa said, “Cooperatives are crucial in any economy.”

He adds, “Members have freedom to control their resources and raise capital. What is important is that people are able to cooperate; these are people who have a common goal.”

The SRPC has established various initiatives to empower its members, including a welfare committee, village savings and loans, and a cooperative.

Plans are also underway to introduce a poultry farm through a grant from Agricultural Commercialization (AGCOM 2).