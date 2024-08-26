NBS Bank plc donates 5 Motorbikes to Chikwawa District Council

Chanza (right) handing over the keys to Kamba

NBS Bank plc has donated five motorbikes worth K20 million to Chikwawa District Council to help facilitate development activities in the lowershire district.

Speaking after handing over the motorbikes in Chikwawa on Thursday, NBS Bank plc’s Chief Retail Banking Officer, Victoria Chanza said the donation will help to ease service delivery in education and health sectors, as the district is known for its bad terrain and prone to cyclones.

“Today, we are here to show and reaffirm our support and commitment to the important work in Chikwawa district council. As NBS Bank plc we are more than just a financial institution, but strive to be a trusted partner, a reliable one, and a positive influence to the communities where we serve Malawians.”

Chanza (right) and Kamba riding on the donated motorcycles

“Our focus is not just in banking or providing banking services, but also in building long-lasting relationships and making meaningful contributions that drive progress and improve life in Malawi,” said Chanza.

Chikwawa District Commissioner, Nardin Kamba thanked NBS Bank plc for the good gesture saying the motorbikes will help to solve mobility challenges in the health, education, and agriculture sectors within the council.

“Chikwawa District Council has always been experiencing problems in one way or the other, as it always experiences disasters that affect us in different ways negatively. Most places are unreachable. But now with the coming in of the NBS Bank plc with the donation, we will be able to reach out to those hard-to-reach areas,” said Kamba.

Chikwawa is one of the districts in the Southern Region that is affected by disasters, especially floods every year.