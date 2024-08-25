ROAD TO 2025: Mighty DPP to win with 57.9%, says Mutharika

Peter Mutharika, the former President of Malawi and current leader of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has confidently predicted that his party will win the 2025 presidential elections with a resounding 57.9% majority.

In an exclusive interview with Times Television, Mutharika cited a study by a “credible institution” as the basis for his prediction.

Mutharika, who is the DPP’s presidential candidate for the 2025 polls, attributed his party’s projected success to its “good track record of managing the economy” and the “failure of the current Tonse Alliance administration,” led by President Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

“We have a proven leadership record, and people trust us.

“The current administration is in self-destructive mode, with oppression, violence, hunger, and widespread poverty. Malawians want us,” said Mutharika

When asked about concerns over his age, Mutharika dismissed them, stating, “I am physically fit and have no intention of embarrassing myself if I can’t run.”

The former President’s prediction of a 57.9% majority would not only secure his party’s victory but also surpass the MCP’s expected performance.

The MCP, led by President Chakwera, has been a strong contender in recent elections, but Mutharika’s confidence suggests he is poised to beat his rival convincingly in the 2025 polls.

During his tenure as President, Malawi experienced significant infrastructural developments, including improved roads, healthcare facilities and education infrastructure.

Poverty levels also decreased, and the economy showed signs of growth.

Malawians enjoyed a period of relative stability and prosperity, which Mutharika’s supporters credit to his leadership.

In contrast, President Chakwera’s tenure has been marked by economic hardship, increased poverty, and a decline in living standards, further bolstering Mutharika’s case for a return to power in 2025.