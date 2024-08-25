spot_img
Sunday, August 25, 2024
“I’m strong and ready…they know once I’m in the race, Chakwera is Out”- APM

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential candidate, has confidently declared his readiness to campaign and win the 2025 polls.

In an exclusive interview with Times Television, the former Malawian leader dismissed concerns about his age, saying: “I am physically fit and have no intention of embarrassing myself if I can’t.”

Mutharika, who is predicted to win with 57.9% by a trusted institution, responded to critics who say he is too old to campaign and rule the country.

“Why are they worried now? Have they ever wished me well? My supporters are happy with me, and I feel very strong.”

He attributed the concerns to his political rivals, saying: “All this nonsense is from the MCP – they know that once I am in the race, they are out.”

Mutharika’s statement comes as he prepares to face off against incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the 2025 elections.

Malawians are increasingly expressing frustration with President Chakwera’s leadership style, citing the high cost of living, unemployment, and economic stagnation.

In contrast, many recall the economic stability and growth experienced during Mutharika’s tenure, fueling hopes that his return to power will bring relief from the current hardships.

With Mutharika’s strong campaign momentum and the predicted 57.9% win, Malawians may be poised to reject Chakwera’s leadership and opt for a return to the DPP’s economic stewardship.

