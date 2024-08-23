“MCP’s Shameless Attempt to Politicize Public Developments: A Rebuke”

By Collings Linyenga

As Malawians, takwiya ndi Jessy Kabwila’s recent attempts to politicize public developments across the country.

It’s Shameless that the MCP is taking credit for donor-funded projects, misleading the public into believing they are President Chakwera’s achievements.

Let’s set the record straight: these developments were designed and initiated under former President Peter Mutharika, with funding from generous donors who recognized our nation’s needs.

The Chakwera administration is merely reaping the benefits, taking pictures, and claiming undeserved credit.

This brazen attempt to politicize public developments is cheap, dishonest, and an insult to Malawians’ intelligence.

We won’t stand by while the MCP manipulates facts and deceives the public. It’s time to call out this shameful behavior and give credit where it’s due.

We urge the MCP to focus on genuine development and service delivery, rather than cheap political gimmicks. Malawians deserve better.

Kabwila, if you want to please your boss, go to the National Registration Bureau (NRB), and take pictures on manipulated figures. That’s the only thing MCP has done in this country.