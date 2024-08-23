Malawi makes progress in national registration drive

Malawi’s National Registration Bureau (NRB) has announced a significant milestone in its efforts to register every citizen in the country.

According to the bureau, 12.3 million people have been registered so far, representing 76% of its target.

The registration process is ongoing, with varying numbers across districts.

Lilongwe is leading the way, while Likoma district has recorded the lowest numbers.

The bureau is working to register all citizens, including children below the age of 16.

Mphatso Sambo, Principal Secretary for NRB, expressed satisfaction with the progress made.

“We are pleased to have reached this milestone, but we are not resting on our laurels. We are working hard to register the remaining citizens,” he said.

Sambo also noted that 141,000 individuals who are currently below the voting age of 18 will not be eligible to vote in the 2025 general elections.

He emphasized that registration is an ongoing process and encouraged all citizens to register.

Additionally, the bureau announced that expired IDs will still be valid until 2026 and can be used to access services at all institutions.

The NRB’s efforts aim to create a comprehensive database of all Malawian citizens, improving service delivery and enhancing national security.

The National Registration Bureau is mandated to register every citizen and issue national identity cards, which are essential for accessing various government services, voting, and exercising other civic rights.

The bureau’s ultimate goal is to create a secure and reliable database that will help to promote good governance, economic development, and social inclusion in Malawi.