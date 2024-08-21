spot_img
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets into FDH Cup Finals

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Wongani Kamanga

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have reached the FDH Cup finals after a 3-1 win over Moyale Barracks at Bingu National Stadium.

The match, notable for being played under floodlights for the first time in a while, began with Ephraim Kondowe scoring at the 20-minute mark, thanks to an assist from Babatunde Adepoju. Adepoju then doubled the lead six minutes later, making it 2-0 before halftime.

Moyale Barracks reduced the deficit in the second half with a goal from Emmanuel Allan at the 52nd minute, assisted by Lovemore Jere. However, Adepoju capped off the win with a brilliant solo effort at the 71st minute, dribbling past multiple defenders to make it 3-1.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will face Blue Eagles in the finals, after Blue Eagles secured their place with a 2-0 victory over Karonga United at Civo Stadium.

Babatunde Adepoju was named man of the Match.

Wongani Kamanga is a student journalist at Livingstonia University.

