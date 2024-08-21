FDH CUP: Bullets cruise into final with 3-1 win over Moyale

By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Contributor

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets secured a 3-1 victory over Moyale Barracks in the FDH Cup semi-final on Wednesday at Bingu National Stadium, thanks to a brace from Nigerian striker Babatunde Adepoju and a goal from Ephraim Kondowe.

Adepoju opened the floodgates in the 25th minute, doubling the lead for Bullets.

Kondowe had earlier scored the first goal in the 21st minute.

Emmanuel Allan pulled one back for Moyale in the 53rd minute, but Adepoju sealed the win with his second goal in the 71st minute.

Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa praised his team’s performance, saying, “We played classic football, our target was to score in the early minutes of the game, which we managed.”

Pasuwa looked forward to the final, saying, “Let’s wait until we get there, we treat each game as it comes, so let’s just wait for the results of the finals.”

Moyale Barracks coach Pritchard Mwansa conceded defeat, citing loss of concentration in the early hours of the game.

“We did not play well, hence the defeat,” Mwansa said, congratulating Bullets on their win.

Bullets will face Blue Eagles in the final, who reached the finals after beating Karonga United 2-0 at Civo Stadium on Saturday.

The winner of this year’s competition will receive K35 million, while the runner-up will receive half of that amount.