CHIMWENDO INVADES LOWER SHIRE, rips apart opposition parties

The ruling Malawi Congress Party-MCP Secretary General, Richard Chimwendo Banda says government of Chakwera is investing in infrastructure development, improved healthcare delivery services, sports development, rural electrification and development as one of bringing unified success in the country.

He speaking today when he conducted a public rally at Ntchalo trading centre.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said infrastructure is an enormous economic multiplier, providing dividends for an economy to thrive in all sectors.

“Chakwera is working on short term,medium and long term reforms in order to develop sustainable development and lift business confidence and encourage investment it is evident that if the country is developed, success becomes a unifier.

“We are encouraged by the fact that Chakwera’s vision has taken shape as we are witnessing unprecedented economic growth through reconstruction of railway infrastructure, construction of new road networks across the country, increasing Community Development Fund to K200 million for local development, improved healthcare delivery services, employment of teachers and health workers among others,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture.

ON POLITICS

Chimwendo vowed to finish the opposition parties that he will singlehandedly deal with them.

“If the opposition parties think that they will win the 2025 polls , they better go back to the drawing board because Chakwera will secure another five year term from next year. We are capable to do it alone but if others would want to join us in transforming the nation, the door is open.

“We don’t want allies in the name. We want united partners who share Chakwera’s purpose of serving our nation with integrity, strength and unwavering resolve. These challenges we face as nation does not require strong minded people but also harmonious people. That is what can take us forward,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of government business in Parliament.

The rally was attended by several high profile MCP members including Jessie Kabwila, Deputy Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture, Owen Chomanika, among others