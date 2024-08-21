spot_img
Dr. Kabambe Graces National Youth Conference…As Archbishop Msusa preaches peace, love

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Archbishop Thomas Msusa of the Archdiocese of Blantyre interacts with Kabambe during the cnference

Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, a former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor and renowned economist, was the guest of honor at the National Youth Conference held at Limbe Cathedral in Blantyre.

Archbishop Thomas Msusa of the Archdiocese of Blantyre of the Roman Catholic Church preached peace, love, and faithfulness to the youth.

Dr. Kabambe, a senior UTM member, was invited as a special guest at the conference.

The conference aimed to inspire and empower the youth to become change-makers in their communities and the country at large.

Dr Kabambe with some of the participants

As former Governor of the Reserve Bank, Dr. Kabambe played a crucial role in providing strategic direction and leadership, ensuring accurate economic advice to the government, and effectively managing fuel prices to avoid inflation.

With a wealth of experience in economics and public service, Dr. Kabambe has held various positions in the Malawi Government Economic Service, including Principal Economist, Chief Economist, and Budget Director.

He also served as Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Dr. Kabambe’s academic credentials include a PhD and Master’s Degree in Development Economics from Imperial College – University of London, and a BSc Degree from the University of Malawi.

Chimwendo Banda speaks on political pressure on councils procurement processes
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

