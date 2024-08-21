DPP’s Elections Director Ganda swipes MEC…exposes NRB, MEC on new registration figures

In a scathing attack, Gladys Ganda, the newly elected Director of Elections for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), criticized the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and National Registration Bureau (NRB) over inconsistencies in voter registration figures.

Speaking in Lilongwe, Ganda, a statistician and banker, pointed out significant disparities between the registered numbers and actual population in Lilongwe, casting doubt on the accuracy of NRB’s data.

She also questioned the faulty machines sent to the Southern Region, resulting in only two days of registration, and demanded to know if the lost days would be compensated.

In a heated exchange, Ganda challenged MEC and NRB, asserting her right to scrutinize their processes. She has requested a comprehensive breakdown of registered voters by region before MEC commences voter registration.