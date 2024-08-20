spot_img
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
BREAKING: 2024 Sand Music Festival Cancelled

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The 2024 Sand Music Festival, which was slated for next month, has been cancelled, organisers Impakt Events Management have announced.

The company says the decision to cancel the event follows the death of Impakt Events Management chief executive officer and Sand Music Festival chairman ‘Soldier’ Lucius Banda.

“His loss has left a void in our hearts and the soul of our organisation. He was not just a leader; he was the beating heart of the Sand Music Festival.

His passion, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence have shaped this festival into what it is today,” reads in part the statement from the company.

The organisers say they hope to come back next year stronger and more inspired to honour the legacy of Lucius Banda in a way he would have wanted.

The 14th edition of the festival was originally scheduled to take place from September 27 to 29 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi District.

Malawi: Suspected Mpox Case Under Investigation
Vice President Dr. Michael Usi Salutes Health Workers
