Malawi: Suspected Mpox Case Under Investigation

A patient at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre is being investigated for suspected mpox, according to the Blantyre District Health Office.

Dr. Gift Kawalazira, Director of Health and Social Services for Blantyre, confirmed that the patient was initially referred from Chikwawa District Hospital for unrelated medical issues but later showed symptoms consistent with mpox.

While the case is still under investigation, Dr. Kawalazira emphasized that it is too early to confirm whether it is indeed mpox.

“Doctors are still doing a thorough examination on the patient,” sais Dr. Kawalazira as qouted by MBC Digital.

The Blantyre District Health Office has heightened health surveillance and education in the district, leading to the identification of the suspected case.

The World Health Organization has declared mpox a global health emergency, with over 2,000 cases and 517 deaths reported in 13 African countries as of 2024.

The Malawian government has put measures in place to prevent the spread of mpox, including deploying medical personnel to all entry points in the country.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is a rare and infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It is characterized by symptoms such as fever, headache, and a distinctive rash or blisters on the skin.

Mpox is typically spread through close contact with an infected person or animal, and can also be spread through contaminated surfaces or materials.

The virus is usually found in the tropical rainforests of Central and West Africa, but has recently been reported in other parts of the world.

Mpox is considered a zoonotic disease, meaning it can be transmitted between animals and humans.

The World Health Organization has warned that the virus can cause severe illness and death, especially in vulnerable populations such as young children, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems.