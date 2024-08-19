RBM launches digital financial services awareness campaign

By Memory Kutengule Chatonda

Blantyre, August 19, MANA: The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) has embarked on a 30-day awareness campaign to increase adoption and usage of Digital Financial Services (DFS) among the population.

DFS includes mobile money, mobile banking, ATM transfers, and internet banking.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Monday, campaign team leader for Blantyre, Paul Nthala, said the campaign has started on a positive note, with Blantyre District Council officials and community members in Chigaru and Kunthembwe areas expressing their full support.

“This campaign aims to bridge the gap between traditional use of paper money and adoption of digital financial services,” Nthala said.

“Key issues we want to address include lack of awareness about available DFS platforms and their benefits, limited understanding of how DFS can improve financial security, reduce risks, and offer greater convenience.”

Nthala added that the campaign will also address concerns around accessibility for both rural and urban populations and tackle the digital divide by encouraging adoption of mobile money, mobile banking, and internet banking, especially among underserved groups.

The team leader said the exercise is expected to reach 90% of the Blantyre population, targeting both rural and urban areas.

“We want people to know the DFS channels and products, such as ATM transfers, mobile money, and internet banking, available on the market and their benefits, among others,” he said.

Commenting on the matter, Traditional Authority Chigaru hailed RBM for taking the campaign to his area.

“My subjects are involved in various income-generating activities, but not all of them keep their money in any bank, let alone in a mobile money wallet.

So, this awareness campaign has come at an opportune time to turn around the situation, and we salute RBM.”

He added that he will take responsibility for sensitizing his subjects on DFS during various meetings he will attend.

Chifundo Nsambo from T/A Chigaru said she is now ready to transition to using a mobile money wallet due to its massive benefits.

“I am a businesswoman plying my trade at Mdeka trading center, and for so long, I have been keeping my money under the pillow.

To me, that was my safest place, but today, I have learned that it’s risky to do so because the house can catch fire or anything bad can happen to it.”