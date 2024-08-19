Malawi for electric vehicles

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, August 19, Mana: Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola, says government through his ministry is committed to promoting the purchase and usage of electric vehicles in the country.

Matola made the remarks in Lilongwe on Monday when United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched its first ever electric vehicle.

He said, as a ministry, they want electric vehicles to be widely used in the country.

“We would want these vehicles to be everywhere in the country so that we reduce the import of fuel thereby saving forex,” Matola said.

He said the vehicles would also help reduce carbon emission in the country thereby reducing effects of climate change caused by harmful gases.

Matola, therefore, said that his ministry and the Ministry of Finance are striving to make purchase of electric vehicles affordable in the country.

He called upon other stakeholders to join government in promoting the purchase and usage of electric vehicles in the country.

“I am aware that there are companies which started manufacturing electric vehicles in the country. I, therefore, call upon other companies, private sector and development partners to also join so that we should stand together to achieve our goal,” he said.

UNDP Malawi Resident Coordinator, Fenella Frost, said the launch of the vehicles is part of the UNDP’s commitment aimed at promoting green economy and environment in the country.

She said UNDP is geared to embrace the usage of electric vehicles following the launch of their first ever electric vehicle.

“We will be, absolutely, using and driving electric vehicles and by 2030 we want 75 percent of our vehicles to be electric,” Frost said.

She UNDP is looking forward to supporting Malawi government in promoting adoption and usage of electric vehicles in the country.