Mutharika congratulates newly elected DPP leadership

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has congratulated the newly elected leadership team, following the party’s recent elective convention.

Mutharika, who went unopposed as the party’s president, will lead the DPP into next year’s elections.

In a Facebook post, he said: “Let me congratulate all those who have been elected into various positions at the ongoing convention for the DPP. Your success today is a testament of the trust that the delegates have in you. Do not let them, and the party, down.”

Mutharika urged the new leadership to take their positions seriously and deliver on their mandates.

“As I said in my remarks yesterday: take seriously your positions and deliver. You have been given a huge mandate by the trust that the people have placed in you,” he said.

The DPP President also encouraged those who did not get elected to remain committed to the party’s cause.

“To all those who have not made it on this particular occasion, do not lose heart nor commit less to the cause of the DPP. All of our dedicated members cannot be a part of the executive. There’s so much needing your wisdom, energy and commitment,” he said.

Mutharika expressed optimism about the party’s future, saying: “The journey to get back into government, with these people in place, is now a reality. May God bless us all.”

The DPP’s elective convention was held from Sunday to Monday at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, where new leaders were elected to various positions.

These new appointments mark a significant shift in the party’s leadership, as the DPP prepares for future elections and political endeavors.