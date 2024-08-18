Support government without looking at party affiliation – VP Usi

By Joel Phiri

Mzimba, 18 August, Mana: Vice President Michael Usi has asked Malawians to support president Lazarus Chakwera’s developmental initiatives without looking at party affiliation.

Usi made the remarks on Sunday at Jenda Trading Centre on his way to Mzuzu.

He said president Chakwera appointed him as Vice president by looking at what he is capable of delivering.

“So, am in this government to help president Chakwera deliver in moving the country forward development wise”, he said when addressed the people who gathered at Jenda.

The Vice president also appealed to small scale business owners at Jenda Trading Centre to form business groups and obtain loans from National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF).

Usi was reacting to remarks by UTM district governor Ronald Nkhoswe who asked the president for THE NEEF loans.

Usi said government is bankrolling NEEF to benefit all Malawians regardless of party affiliation.

He said government has also asked NEEF to ensure those applying for loans up to K1 million should not be asked for collateral.

“As Vice President I am in government to help the president move the country forward. As Vice president I will still pursue the visions that late Chilima stood for because what Chilima stood for in terms of vision for the nation is the same vision we share for the nation”, he said.

Speaking earlier UTM district governor Ronald Nkhoswe also asked the vice president for construction of more primary schools in the area.