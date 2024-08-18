NEEF loans should be apolitical-Usi

By George Bulombola

Mzuzu, August 18, Mana: Vice President, Dr. Michael Usi has said that administration of National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) loan should be apolitical for fairness in accessing the facility.

Usi was speaking Sunday when he addressed a gathering of people mostly UTM members at the ShopRite Roundabout in Mzuzu on his arrival in the northern region where he is expected undertake a number of public events.

He acknowledged that most people are going through economic hardships, hence the need to ensure that all deserving individuals should access the loans regardless of their political affiliation.

“NEEF is meant for the benefit of all Malawians and I here pledged that vendors playing their business r will access a minimum of K 250, 000.00 each to grow their business for improved economic status at household level.

I urge management of NEEF to provide loans to everyone who is need of the service despite of their political background because the challenges being faced are affecting everyone, hence vendors should expect to access the loans starting from next week,” said Usi

Usi who is also President for UTM, said the face of the party should reflect what people are experiencing in their households adding that strength of the party should grow from economically empowered households.

“Let me appeal for unity within the party rank and members of UTM saying this is not the time for politicking, propelling wrangles and backbiting as this only compromise peace which is a vital catalyst for development. The country cannot develop without people,” he said.

He then described the Late Vice President, Saulos Chilima further as a peace loving person and urged all Malawian to emulate his life by promoting peace at all times.

Earlier, Usi and the gathering observed a minute of silence in paying tribute to the Late Chilima who he said was an influential people and advised Malawians to follow and respect his values.

On politics, Usi urged politicians to priotised their duty of serving people and that they should refrain from scrambling for political titles for their popularity.

Speaking earlier UTM Regional Governor for the north, Bridget Nengezi applauded Usi for paying a visit to Mzuzu City where through interactions with various stakeholders will appreciate challenges which people are facing in the region.