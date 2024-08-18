BLUE SUNDAY: Mutharika set to open DPP elective conference

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is holding its highly anticipated elective conference at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, with President Peter Mutharika set to open the meeting.

The conference, themed “A return to Proven Leadership: A call to all Malawians in Restoring Hope, Rebuilding the Economy and Healing Fractured Unity of our Nation,” has attracted approximately 2,650 delegates from across the country.

Security is tight, with a significant presence of private security personnel and police officers.

Delegates began arriving as early as 8 am on Saturday, with the conference scheduled to start at 10 am.

This elective conference is seen as a crucial moment for the DPP, as the party seeks to rebuild and rebrand itself ahead of future elections.