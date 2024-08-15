spot_img
UTM’s Dr Dalitso Kabambe gets heroes’ welcome in Thyolo South West Constituency, launches parliamentary bid

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Dr Dalitso Kabambe, a prominent figure in Malawi’s opposition party UTM, has officially launched his campaign for the Thyolo South West constituency in the run-up to the 2025 elections.

At a ceremony in Masamba-Njati, Dr Kabambe unveiled the constituency office and pledged his party’s support to the local community. He promised to provide over 10 boreholes to ensure access to clean water and donated 1000 banana suckers to boost local farming.

The event was attended by UTM’s Sapitwa Region Governor, Hon. Kamboyi, and other party officials. Dr Kabambe’s campaign focuses on addressing the constituency’s pressing issues, including access to clean water and agricultural development.

Dr Kabambe, a former Governor of the Reserve Bank, brings a wealth of economic expertise to the campaign. He holds a PhD and Master’s Degree in Development Economics from Imperial College, University of London, and a BSc Degree from the University of Malawi.

