MaBLEM urges Ministry of Homeland to resist external pressure in passport contract award

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

The Malawi Civil Society Led Black Economic Empowerment Movement (MaBLEM) Taskforce has advised the Ministry of Homeland Security and Department of Immigration to withstand external pressures and ensure a thorough and transparent evaluation process in selecting a new passport printing service provider.

During a press briefing today in Lilongwe, MaBLEM Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba emphasized that the selection process must prioritize merit, focusing on security, efficiency, and the best interests of Malawians.

He commended the Ministry and Department of Immigration for their efforts towards a transparent process.

Mkwezalamba stressed the importance of vigilance and high-level scrutiny throughout the procurement process to avoid past failures and protect Malawi’s national security infrastructure.

“The criteria established are designed to ensure that the selected company has the necessary expertise, experience, and capability to provide a secure, efficient, and cost-effective service,” he explained.

He highlighted the need for local participation and empowerment in the passport printing process, emphasizing that due diligence measures must be rigorously applied to safeguard Malawi’s national security and economic interests.

By promoting transparency, accountability, and local involvement, MaBLEM aims to ensure a secure and cost-effective passport printing service that benefits Malawians.