Bullets need over K100 million for preliminary round of CAF Championship

By Happy Byson Milanzie

Lilongwe August 14, Mana: Nyasa big bullets has revealed that despite not having the actual amount of money to be used for 2024 CAF Championship, the club needs over 100 million Kwacha for preliminary round.

Senior Executive Officer for Bullets, Albert Chigoka, said this ahead of their first game on 18th August, 2025, where Nyasa Big Bullets is hosting the Red Allows from Zambia.

Chigoka has highlighted that despite the team doing better on the market, there are still some gaps to reach their destiny and therefore, the team requires over 100 million for the preliminary stage of CAF championship.

“As champions in the 2022 to 2023 TNM supper league, we are not trembling to smash the Zambia champions. This is regardless of our poor performance in the on-going TNM supper league,” said Chigoka.

According to Chigoka the team is doing better in FDH Cup, and they cannot fear taking part in CAF because of their poor performance in TNM supper league.

He said preparations are in pipelines to destroy the Red Allows from Zambia.

“This is not the first time for Nyasa Big Bullets to participate in the CAF Championship. The club has experience, and we will ably handle Red Arrows at Bingu National Stadium before traveling to Zambia,” he said.

Nyasa Big Bullets played a total of four matches in CAF champions league where they managed to lose 5-0 in two matches, home and away against TP Mazembe of Democratic Republic of Congo and won 3-0, home and away against EI Dragons from Equatorial Guinea.