MCP candidates accused of plotting to rig polls

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention, underway in Lilongwe, faces allegations of vote rigging, prompting warnings from senior officials.

Madalitso Kazombo, a top MCP official, cautioned against manipulating the elections, emphasizing the party’s commitment to transparency and credibility.

“We won’t tolerate any attempts to rig the polls,” Kazombo stressed.

He added: “We have measures in place to ensure a free and fair process.”

The convention, which began yesterday, has 1,400 delegates voting for key leadership positions, including the party presidency, currently held by President Lazarus Chakwera.

Chakwera, endorsed unopposed, urged delegates to choose leaders prioritizing Malawians’ interests over personal gain.

Kezzie Msukwa, Chairperson of the MCP Convention Steering Committee, assured that delegates will act in the party’s best interest, selecting office bearers committed to upholding the party’s core values.

Despite assurances, allegations of vote rigging have raised concerns about the process’s credibility.

Results are expected later today, with a potentially long night ahead.