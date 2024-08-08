spot_img
Man arrested for breaking into Malawi Vice President’s office

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A man who broke into the office of Malawi’s Vice President and stole computers has been arrested, along with 42 others, in a joint operation by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Malawi Police Service (MPS).

“We have arrested 43 criminals, including one who broke into the Vice President’s office and stole computers,” General Paul Valentin Phiri, MDF Commander, told a news conference.

The arrests follow a joint operation in the capital, Lilongwe, targeting a group of suspected criminals who had set up camp behind the Golden Peacock Hotel.

General Phiri said the suspects were linked to a string of crimes, including theft of water meters, communication cables, and electricity transformer parts.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Happy Mkandawire, praised the joint operation, saying: “We are grateful to the officers who undertook this operation.

Whenever we are overwhelmed, we call on the MDF to assist us. Now we will take over, because it is our mandate to investigate and prosecute.”

