Chakwera, MCP told to respect court ruling

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has called on the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to respect the country’s judicial processes and adhere to the rule of law.

Speaking at a press conference in Lilongwe, HRCC Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba emphasized that the MCP leadership must take swift action to correct its course following a recent court ruling.

The High Court ruled on Tuesday that MCP National Executive Committee (NEC) has no authority to impose new eligibility criteria for aspirants seeking top positions.

In his judgment, Judge Howard Pemba stated, “NEC has no authority of passing eligibility criteria which is contrary to the provisions of its constitution.”

The court’s decision allows individuals previously disqualified from contesting positions, including Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, who is running for the Deputy President position, to re-apply.

Mkwezalamba stressed that the MCP faces a critical decision: to honor the court’s ruling by allowing barred candidates to contest at the upcoming convention or to pursue an appeal through legal channels.

“The party’s president, Lazarus Chakwera, must take immediate action to ensure the party adheres to the court ruling and publicly affirms that all candidates, including Eng Mumba, have the right to contest if they so choose,” Mkwezalamba said.

He added that the MCP must create a level playing field by allowing all aspirants to participate in the upcoming convention, aligning with intra-party democracy and the rule of law.

Mkwezalamba also urged the party to retract any statements or actions suggesting disregard for the court’s decision and publicly affirm their respect for the country’s laws and judicial authority.

The HRCC has since pledged to continue defending the rule of law, upholding justice and protecting the dignity of leaders and the judiciary.