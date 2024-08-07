PAC vows to crack down on smuggling

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has pledged to collaborate with enforcement agencies and the government to intensify efforts to combat smuggling.

This commitment was made during a two-day tour conducted by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) with members of parliament from various committees, including PAC, Education, Health and Industry, Trade and Tourism.

Speaking to reporters, PAC Chairperson Mark Botomani emphasized that smuggling is a national security concern that deprives the nation of much-needed revenue, distorts markets, and perpetuates organized crime.

He stressed that it is a collective responsibility to combat smuggling and protect the country’s interests.

During the tour, the committee witnessed firsthand the routes and methods used by smugglers, highlighting the severity of the problem.

Botomani urged stakeholders to take note of the challenges faced and the measures being implemented to combat smuggling.

He suggested strengthening laws and penalties against smuggling and providing adequate resources for enforcement to combat smuggling effectively.

MRA Commissioner General John Biziwick expressed deep concern about the scourge of smuggling, which threatens the nation’s revenue and security.

He outlined MRA’s commitment to enhancing border security and surveillance, strengthening collaboration with stakeholders and neighboring countries and implementing effective enforcement strategies.

The confiscated goods, currently stored in the MRA warehouse, include car tires, cartons of batteries, and wrapping materials (rappers), which are sold at auction prices if the owners default on paying the required duties.