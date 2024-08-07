BREAKING NEWS: MCP withdraws appeal, Convention to proceed

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has withdrawn its appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal, paving the way for the party’s convention to proceed as planned, sources close to the party have confirmed.

In a dramatic turn of events, Wapona Kita, lawyer for MCP, has announced that his client has instructed him to withdraw the appeal, rendering the court’s order ineffective.

“The order from the Supreme Court will have no legal standing,” Mr. Kita said. “The convention will proceed tomorrow as planned, after careful consideration of the costs associated with postponing the elective convention.”

The lawyer added that he has informed the justice of appeal of his client’s decision, and the court has taken note of their course of action.

This development comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal had earlier suspended the convention, which was set to take place from August 8-10, 2024, due to a dispute over the eligibility of new members to contest in the convention.

The convention is expected to proceed tomorrow, with all eyes on the outcome of the proceedings.

Stay tuned for further updates as this story continues to unfold.