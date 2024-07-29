Airtel Malawi renews commitment to football with K655 million sponsorship

By Patience Kapinda

Lilongwe, July 29, Mana: Airtel Malawi has reaffirmed its dedication to supporting football in the country with a massive K655 million sponsorship deal for the Airtel Top 8 Zamadolo tournament over the next three years.

The company’s Managing Director, Charles Kamoto, made the announcement during a ceremony, highlighting the excitement and success of the past six years of sponsorship.

“We are here to celebrate a big milestone. We are renewing the contract for another three years, from 2024 to 2026,” Kamoto said.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Fleetwood Haiya, praised Airtel for their continued support, emphasizing its significance in transforming the game of football in Malawi.

“This sponsorship will play a crucial role in developing football in the country,” Haiya noted, adding that FAM expects a substantial portion of the funds to benefit football teams and players directly.

The sponsorship renewal ensures the continuation of the prestigious Airtel Top 8 Zamadolo tournament, which has become a cornerstone of Malawi football.

The deal demonstrates Airtel’s long-term commitment to promoting sports development and talent growth in the country.

With this significant investment, Airtel Malawi solidifies its position as a key partner in Malawi football, contributing to the growth and success of the sport.