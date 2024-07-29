Affordable, durable housing important for all – Chakwera

By Daniel Siame

Lilongwe, July 29, Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has emphasized on the importance of provision of affordable and durable housing solutions for all citizens if grass thatched houses are to end in Malawi.

He was speaking at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Monday during the housing symposium.

He said the symposium, held under the theme “Sustainable and Affordable Housing in Pursuit of Malawi 2063”, is a landmark event that marks a new era in Malawi’s housing sector.

“The problem of less durable houses in Malawi is huge, and we have analyzed it thoroughly,” Chakwera said.

He highlighted government’s initial focus on housing for police and army personnel, with plans for 10,000 houses.

So far, 1,000 houses have been completed and approximately 4,000 are in various stages of construction.

“Today, we saw it fit to extend this initiative to all Malawians,” the President announced proudly.

Chakwera introduced Project 250, aimed to construct 250,000 houses with 500 already underway.

The project promises to deliver 25,000 houses annually, marking a significant step towards achieving the Malawi 2063 goals.

Minister of Lands, Deus Gumba, said the symposium serves as a platform for stakeholders to discuss and devise solutions to the challenges faced by the housing sector.

“It underscores the importance of sustainable and affordable housing in achieving the broader vision of Malawi 2063. As Malawi embarks on this transformative journey, the commitment to providing durable and affordable housing for all citizens remains a top priority,” said Gumba.

He said the launch of these projects signals a promising future where every Malawian can look forward to improved living conditions and a better quality of life.