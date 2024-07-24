Maranatha Academy opens boys campus in Mponela

One of the country’s high-flying academic institute of quality higher learning, Maranatha Academy has opened its campus in Mponela,Dowa.

In an exclusive interview, Maranatha Academy Managing Director Ernest Kaonga said that they have decided to open its doors in Dowa following an outcry from the general public to open the doors for boys in central region.

Dr Kaonga said Dowa is centrally positioned for people to reach with their students.

“The good news is that Maranatha Academy is bringing Maranatha boys to Central region as you know we have been operating in Blantyre only for the past 20 years,” he said.

Dr Kaonga said they delayed in opening the boys campus in central region because they wanted a beautiful place which they have found now.

The place according to Kaonga is situated in a building which used to house Mbolembole hotel,”he said.

Some parents have already commended Maranatha for opening its campus in central region saying dropping their students to Blantyre was so costly.

And after dropping the students, picking them when school closes was not easy.

So far,Maranatha has four campuses. Blantyre has two ,while central region has two as well.

In Lilongwe the campus is located at Six Miles adjuncent to Bunda Mitunda road popularly known as white Hotel.