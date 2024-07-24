spot_img
Bakili Muluzi TV “producer” to appear in court this afternoon

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Audio engineer Peter Mbedza is expected to appear in court this afternoon, following his arrest on Monday in Blantyre.

Mbedza is suspected of being behind the production of content for Bakili Muluzi TV, which has been circulating on social media.

According to national police spokesperson Peter Kalaya, the arrest was made in connection with the production of content deemed likely to cause fear and public alarm.

Police confiscated studio equipment during the arrest, but have not provided further details.

Mbedza, a Blantyre-based artist, faces charges of publication of news likely to cause fear and public alarm and cyber spamming, contrary to Section 91 of the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act of 2016.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

